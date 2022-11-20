South Zanesville Hosts Annual Christmas Parade



SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – Hundreds from all over the area bundled up and braved the blustery cold this afternoon to enjoy some festive fun.

Kids and adults alike enjoyed dozens of Christmas-themed floats and displays from local businesses and much more.



There were firetrucks from departments including South Zanesville and Newtown Township, motorcycles, a live nativity scene, and even a giant Red Kettle form the Salvation Army!

Many in attendance have made the parade a yearly tradition, however, for some, this was their first year experiencing the parade, but there was plenty to be excited about either way.



Our cousin’s going to be in the parade,” parade attendee, Mya King told us.



We came here with our grandma to hang out with her out here. And I’m actually really excited because our cousin’s with the band, so I love watching the band,” A’Laya King added.



I like the candy and I like seeing other people that I don’t know and meeting them,” another parade-goer we spoke with, Akhyah told us.



We’re just here watching for Santa, see the floats, get some candy, Lot’s of candy,” parade-attendee, Lucas and his dad told us.



Plenty of candy was tossed to spectators, a hit with the kids enjoying the festivites, even the Grinch, and Spongebob and Patrick could be seen handing out the sweet treats.

Local students also took part in the parade, from bands to cheerleaders, all there as part of a longstanding tradition for some in the community.



“Just for the kids. We try to bring them every year, cold, rain, or what, we try to make it every year,” longtime parade attendee, Bob Ross, explained.



We really do a lot for our community and we try and show our school spirit and spread the word that we love our community,” local cheerleader and parade participant Takayla Holloway said.

“Just spreading holiday spirit and just giving back to our community that gave so much to us,” another on of the cheerleaders on the float, Daylin Smith said.



Buisnesses throughout South Zanesville took part in the parade, including Lowe’s Bargain Barn, Fink’s and Coconis Furniture, along with many more.

The nearly 2 and a half mile parade began at 2 PM this afternoon and ran a route down Maysville