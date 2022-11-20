Updated on Saturday, November 19 Evening:

Tonight: Clear Skies. Chilly and Breezy. Low 21°

Monday: Sunny Skies. Much warmer temperatures with stronger wind . High 46°

Monday Night: Mostly Clear. Winds light and variable. Low 25°

DISCUSSION:

Happy Week of Thanksgiving! We have a fairly calm week of weather ahead for the majority of Southeast Ohio – perfect for turkey day travel and preparations!

Skies will be mostly clear for the evening hours. The cold will stick around with low temperatures in the lower 20s. Winds will pick up in the overnight as well making it feel even colder.

Monday, temperatures will start to rise across the region, as a region high pressure starts to introduce more mild and pleasant weather for the week. Winds will still be breezy, at around 12mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will continue the warm stretch with highs breaking into the low 50s. Sunshine will be present for most of the day.

As Turkey Day preparations roll around – pleasant weather will continue across the region. Temperatures for both Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day will be in the mid 50s, with skies remaining mostly sunny.

Precipitation chances will move in Thursday night into Friday in the early morning hours, making scatter showers possible again for Black Friday. We will be cooler with highs back in the mid forties.

Rain and snow will be possible to start off the weekend on Saturday. Highs will only be near forty.

Have a Great Sunday Evening!!

Connect with me: