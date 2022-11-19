Stanford scores first 19 points, beats Cal Poly 80-43

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford opened the game with a 19-0 run and the Cardinal cruised to an 80-43 victory over Cal Poly on Friday night.

James Keefe scored the first five points for Stanford (2-2), Spencer Jones hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Michael Jones sank three free throws and a 3-pointer to put the Cardinal up 17-0. Michael O’Connell added a layup before Trevon Taylor got Cal Poly (1-2) on the scoreboard with a 3-pointer with 12:51 left in the half.

Max Murrell hit four 3-pointers from there to help Stanford take a 47-19 lead at intermission.

Murrell and Michael Jones topped Stanford with 15 points apiece. Spencer Jones and Maxime Raynaud both scored 10.

Taylor topped the Mustangs with 12 points.

The Cardinal shot 49% overall, 48% from 3-point range and got off 16 more shots than Cal Poly. The Mustangs shot 28% from the floor, 26% from beyond the arc and were out-rebounded 42-25.

