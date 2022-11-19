Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 51, Casey-Westfield 30
Amundsen 42, Regina 40
Andrew 42, Kankakee 33
Barrington 67, Maine South 63
Bartonville (Limestone) 68, Eisenhower 38
Buffalo Grove 44, Grayslake Central 40
Burlington Central 49, Prairie Ridge 38
Calumet Christian, Ind. 41, Alden-Hebron 40
Chicago Resurrection 56, Hope Academy 12
Cullom Tri-Point 49, Milford 25
Deerfield 63, Schaumburg 39
Dupo 34, Marissa/Coulterville 29
Fieldcrest 65, Seneca 42
Havana 40, Macomb 30
Herrin 52, Carbondale 43
Hersey 82, Crystal Lake Central 31
Hinsdale South 56, Stagg 48
Hyde Park 78, Rickover Naval 25
Jacksonville Routt 42, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 35
Jacksonville Routt 44, Liberty 24
Lake Zurich 48, Sycamore 45
Lanark Eastland 49, Forreston 35
Larkin 50, Belvidere North 38
Loyola 44, Stevenson 42
Lyons 47, Conant 21
Macomb 47, Rock Island Alleman 44
McGivney Catholic High School 49, Columbia 32
Morris 33, Reed-Custer 29
Nazareth 61, Naperville Neuqua Valley 29
New Trier 40, Fenwick 23
Niles West 46, L.F. Academy 39
Northside Prep 51, Walther Christian Academy 30
O’Fallon 44, Whitney Young 43
O’Fallon 64, Decatur MacArthur 35
Ottawa 63, East Peoria 23
Pana 65, Okaw Valley 22
Peoria Notre Dame 72, Fairbury Prairie Central 27
Peotone 46, Crete-Monee 35
Pleasant Plains 39, Illini West (Carthage) 25
Quad Cities 40, Kankakee Trinity Academy 28
Rockford Guilford 56, Naperville Central 51
Roxana 40, Metro-East Lutheran 24
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Peoria Manual 35
St. Francis 71, OPRF 38
St. Laurence 62, Thornton Fractional North 27
Stillman Valley 53, Winnebago 48
Taft 46, Round Lake 33
Taylorville 66, Jacksonville 33
Tri-County 64, Westville 26
Vandalia 59, Pawnee 22
Waterloo 51, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 36
Waubonsie Valley 91, Oswego 25
West Chicago 45, Rockford East 37
West Prairie 45, Beardstown 41
Westinghouse 62, Maria 3
Whitney Young 61, Edwardsville 30
Willows 47, Harvard 10
Dundee Crown Tournament=
Huntley 55, St. Viator 40
Galesburg Shootout=
Galesburg 51, Chatham Glenwood 45
Mundelein Tournament=
Glenbrook South 62, Grayslake North 36
Taylorville Tournament=
Rochester 58, Hillsboro 41
