Saturday’s Scores

Sports
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 51, Casey-Westfield 30

Amundsen 42, Regina 40

Andrew 42, Kankakee 33

Barrington 67, Maine South 63

Bartonville (Limestone) 68, Eisenhower 38

Buffalo Grove 44, Grayslake Central 40

Burlington Central 49, Prairie Ridge 38

Calumet Christian, Ind. 41, Alden-Hebron 40

Chicago Resurrection 56, Hope Academy 12

Cullom Tri-Point 49, Milford 25

Deerfield 63, Schaumburg 39

Dupo 34, Marissa/Coulterville 29

Fieldcrest 65, Seneca 42

Havana 40, Macomb 30

Herrin 52, Carbondale 43

Hersey 82, Crystal Lake Central 31

Hinsdale South 56, Stagg 48

Hyde Park 78, Rickover Naval 25

Jacksonville Routt 42, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 35

Jacksonville Routt 44, Liberty 24

Lake Zurich 48, Sycamore 45

Lanark Eastland 49, Forreston 35

Larkin 50, Belvidere North 38

Loyola 44, Stevenson 42

Lyons 47, Conant 21

Macomb 47, Rock Island Alleman 44

McGivney Catholic High School 49, Columbia 32

Morris 33, Reed-Custer 29

Nazareth 61, Naperville Neuqua Valley 29

New Trier 40, Fenwick 23

Niles West 46, L.F. Academy 39

Northside Prep 51, Walther Christian Academy 30

O’Fallon 44, Whitney Young 43

O’Fallon 64, Decatur MacArthur 35

Ottawa 63, East Peoria 23

Pana 65, Okaw Valley 22

Peoria Notre Dame 72, Fairbury Prairie Central 27

Peotone 46, Crete-Monee 35

Pleasant Plains 39, Illini West (Carthage) 25

Quad Cities 40, Kankakee Trinity Academy 28

Rockford Guilford 56, Naperville Central 51

Roxana 40, Metro-East Lutheran 24

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Peoria Manual 35

St. Francis 71, OPRF 38

St. Laurence 62, Thornton Fractional North 27

Stillman Valley 53, Winnebago 48

Taft 46, Round Lake 33

Taylorville 66, Jacksonville 33

Tri-County 64, Westville 26

Vandalia 59, Pawnee 22

Waterloo 51, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 36

Waubonsie Valley 91, Oswego 25

West Chicago 45, Rockford East 37

West Prairie 45, Beardstown 41

Westinghouse 62, Maria 3

Whitney Young 61, Edwardsville 30

Willows 47, Harvard 10

Dundee Crown Tournament=

Huntley 55, St. Viator 40

Galesburg Shootout=

Galesburg 51, Chatham Glenwood 45

Mundelein Tournament=

Glenbrook South 62, Grayslake North 36

Taylorville Tournament=

Rochester 58, Hillsboro 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

