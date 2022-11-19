No. 3 Michigan RB Blake Corum grabs left knee, leaves game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan running back Blake Corum grabbed his left knee after being tackled late in the first half against Illinois on Saturday, potentially leaving the No. 3 Wolverines with a big void in the backfield for the rest of the game.

The Heisman Trophy hopeful was evaluated on the turf by the team’s medical staff before walking off the field and up the tunnel toward the locker room.

If Corum’s injury is serious, it will hurt Michigan’s chances to beat second-ranked Ohio State on the road next week for the first time since 2000, with a spot in the Big Ten championship game and probable spot in the College Football Playoff at stake.

Corum left the game against the Fighting Illini with 103 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. He has 100 yards rushing in eight straight games, tying the school record with current running backs coach Mike Hart, who set the mark in 2007.

Corum entered the game with 18 touchdowns, leading all FBS players, and ranking third with 1,349 yards rushing.

The Wolverines went into their matchup this week without backup running back Donovan Edwards, who did not play against Illinois because of an undisclosed injury. That left Michigan with freshman C.J. Stokes as the top player in its banged-up outfield.

