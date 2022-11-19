Local Business Giving Out Free Thanksgiving Meals



FRAZEYSBURG, Oh – Thanksgiving is this Thursday and many are heading home to spend Turkey Day with friends or family.

However, one local business owner is spending the holiday giving back in a very special way.



For the third year, Smitty’s Barbershop in Frazeysburg will be preparing and passing out free Thanksgiving meals Thursday morning.

Anybody is welcome to stop by the shop, located at 22 West 3rd Street, in Frazeysburg, and pick up a plate of Turkey Day favorites, including, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and of course, turkey, between 9 AM and 11 AM, whether you’re in need or just can’t make it home for the holidays this year.

“It’s a big thing for us to do it with our kids, because we try to teach them that if you’re always able to give back to others, then do it. Don’t ever put yourself in debt or anyhting to try to help others, but if you have the ability to help others out, then you need to do what you can to help others, becuase there’s a lot of people out there, especially around this time of the year that are struggling and maybe are afraid to ask for help or anything like that.”



Smitty’s owner Eric Smith and his family will spend the early morning hours of, as well as the days leading up to Thanksgiving, preparing all the food, including several turkeys.

Supplies and ingredients needed to prepare the food were made possible through generous donations from throughout the community, including his own customers, who Smith says were key support throughout uncertain times just 3 years ago.

“I was shut down for two months, couldn’t do anything and then after that two months, the community really supported me, kind of erased all doubt that I’d be able to make it run over here. So we just kind of talked about it and we’re like you know, we need to do something to try to give back to those that helped us succeed. So just doing something like this makes us feel like we’re doing our part to the community that has supported us over the last 3 years. “

If you would like one of their Thansgiving dinners, they ask that you contact them, if possible, so they can get a rough estimate of how many dinners they’ll need, however, advance requests are not required.

You can call or text either: Eric Smith: (740)-294-0022 or Ashley Smith: (740)-624-6440

Or send a message to their Facebook page: Smitty’s Barbershop.

More information about the services they offer can be found on that page as well.