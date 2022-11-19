Hronek scores twice to lead Red Wings over Blue Jackets 6-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Filip Hronek scored twice in the second period, and the Detroit Red Wings beat Columbus Blue Jackets 6-1 Saturday night for their second straight road win.

Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, and Ben Chiarot, Dominik Kubalik and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for Detroit. Moritz Seider had three assists, and Lucas Raymond and Andrew Copp each had two. Ville Husso stopped 26 shots.

Emil Bemstrom scored for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo had 31 saves.

Larkin scored at 9:58 of the first on a Red Wings power-play before Bemstrom pulled Columbus even 43 seconds into the second.

It was all Red Wings after that.

Hronek made it 2-1 burying a Columbus turnover coughed up in front of Korpisalo and Chiarot added a goal with a shot from the blueline at 10:45.

Hronek gave Detroit a three-goal lead with his second of the period with just under 3 minutes remaining.

Kubalik then put the Red Wings up 5-1 with a one-timer 32 seconds into a power player at 5:21 of the third period before Bertuzzi capped the scoring at 9:04.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Nashville on Wednesday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Florida on Sunday night.

___

