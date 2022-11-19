Girl’s Basketball Opening Night Scores

Girls high school basketball in our area tipped off tonight and we had three games on the schedule. Let’s look at the score from the first game of the early window between West Muskingum and Dover.

WEST MUSKINGUM 44 Dover 23

The Tornadoes got into the win column and beat Dover with a final score of 44 to 23. Last season West Muskingum went 16-8 on the year and 11-5 in conference. They are starting off on the right foot and hope to continue that success in their next game against Meadowbrook on Wednesday.

MEADOWBROOK 41 Cambridge 16

The Meadowbrook Colts were at home tonight against non league rival Cambridge as both teams opened their season in Byesville. Last year the Colts finished under .500 let’s see how they fared tonight.

Cambridge at Meadowbrook packed crowd as the city was ready to see their colts start the season.

We pick it up early first quarter 2-0 Meadowbrook and it’s Briana Masters cleaning up on the offensive glass gets the lay-up to fall but could not convert on the free throw to follow.

Later in the quarter for Cambridge a 4-4 score, Neveah Smith drives to the cup and gets rewarded with the finish.

Back and forth quarter, great ball movement from the colts results in a nice low post entry pass and the deuce. 6-4 Meadowbrook lead.

Now after a missed lay-up, it’s Maddie May going coast to coast and draining the transition bucket. That made it 8-8 to finish the first half.

Meadowbrook flipped a switch and dominated Cambridge in the final three quarter winning 41-16.

NEW LEXINGTON 55 Liberty Union 53