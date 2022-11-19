Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 43, Carlinville 29

Auburn 54, North-Mac 40

Aurora Central Catholic 55, Newark 44

Bluford Webber 42, Red Hill 11

Bradley-Bourbonnais 37, Crete-Monee 32

Carlyle 56, Litchfield 15

Carrollton 54, South Fork 24

Chester 51, Steeleville 20

Chicago Christian 40, Beecher 24

Christopher 49, Murphysboro 19

Christopher 55, Du Quoin 25

Clemente 35, Foreman 15

Concord (Triopia) 46, North Greene 13

Du Quoin 59, Murphysboro 29

Effingham 53, Dieterich 43

Faith Christian 42, Galesburg Christian High School 26

Fenwick 40, Phillips 36

Galesburg 69, Freeport 29

Geneva 50, Lake Zurich 43

Gillespie 35, Williamsville 26

Hampshire 40, Sycamore 28

Huntley 52, Hononegah 35

Hyde Park 83, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 11

Illini Bluffs 39, Rock Island Alleman 32

Illini West (Carthage) 46, Macomb 35

Jerseyville Jersey 70, Madison 9

Joliet West 58, Moline 30

LaSalle-Peru 71, Plano 19

Lake View 48, Francis Parker 35

Latin 55, Hope Academy 47

LeRoy 53, Roanoke-Benson 44

Lena-Winslow 46, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 28

Leyden 52, Conant 21

Lincoln 76, Mattoon 47

Lincoln Way West 78, Minooka 28

Lindblom 53, Senn 25

Lisle (Benet Academy) 70, Rockford Guilford 34

Lyons 64, Wheaton North 31

Massac County 55, Marion 39

Montini 76, Lockport 44

Mt. Zion 45, Jacksonville 30

Naperville Central 56, Homewood-Flossmoor 41

Nokomis 55, Vandalia 41

Normal West 69, Bloomington 56

Oak Forest 54, Kankakee 44

Orangeville 45, Warren 20

Pana 46, Centralia Christ Our Rock 25

Parkview Christian Academy 77, Schaumburg Christian 18

Pecatonica 52, Richmond-Burton 31

Peoria Notre Dame 65, East Peoria 14

Peotone 59, Thornton Fractional North 25

Pinckneyville 55, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 25

Pontiac 64, Fairbury Prairie Central 59

Prospect 68, Downers South 54

Putnam County 37, Stark County 34

Quincy Notre Dame 68, Calhoun 39

Reavis 47, Chicago Ag Science 14

Red Bud 66, New Athens 53

Rochester 44, Bethalto Civic Memorial 32

Rockford Boylan 63, South Elgin 20

Rockford East 41, Earlville 32

Salem 58, Murphysboro 18

Sandwich 39, Somonauk 22

South County 59, Springfield Lutheran 21

Stevenson 59, New Trier 54, OT

Stillman Valley 44, Stockton 12

Streator 33, Henry 26

United Township High School 51, Yorkville Christian 21

Valmeyer 29, Lebanon 28

West Chicago 57, Elgin 44

Westmont 69, Islamic Foundation 28

Wheaton Academy 43, Harvest Christian Academy 26

Willows 37, North Chicago 12

Woodlawn 63, Cairo 24

York 66, Marist 44

Dundee Crown Tournament=

St. Viator 63, Streamwood 33

Mundelein Tournament=

Highland Park 65, Grayslake North 58

Taylorville Tournament=

Taylorville 64, Hillsboro 40

Warren Tournament=

Galena 52, Morrison 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

