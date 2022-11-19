Florida State runs past Louisiana 49-17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis and Treshaun Ward each had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half and Florida State ran for 251 yards, routing Louisiana 49-17 on Saturday.

Florida State (8-3) scored a season high in points, surpassed 200 rushing yards for a sixth straight time and picked up its fourth straight double-digit victory. The Seminoles last won eight or more games in 2016.

The Seminoles didn’t allow a touchdown through three quarters. They extended their streak to 32 straight drives without a touchdown before Louisiana (5-6) managed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns against Florida State’s backups.

Florida State had 244 rushing yards, averaging 6.1 per carry. Benson led the way with 80 rushing yards, giving him 854 on the season.

Louisiana quarterback Chandler Fields completed 19 of 36 passes for 159 yards and a 5-yard touchdown to Michael Jefferson.

TAKEAWAYS

Louisiana: The Ragin’ Cajuns had five punts, two turnovers on downs and a fumble on their first eight drives. Louisiana earned a $1.4 million payday for the game in Tallahassee.

Florida State: The Seminoles racked up 200 or more rushing yards for a sixth straight game and have won their last four games by a combined 173-39.

UP NEXT

Louisiana: At Texas State.

Florida State: Plays host to Florida in the regular-season finale.

