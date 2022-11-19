Bethlehem Walk Returns Next Weekend



CHANDLERSVILLE, Oh – It’s that time of year again. the annual Bethlehem Walk will return to Chandlersville next weekend.

Following your Thanksgiving feasts Thursday, you can bring your family out to Chandlersville Unites Methodist Church Friday November 25th , Saturday November 26th, or Sunday, November 27th and experience Mary and Joseph’s journey the night Jesus was born.



Doors open each night at 6 PM for anyone and everyone to join the journey, complete with shepards and angels, stables and a marketplace,and even the newborn king in his manger, and close at 9 PM.

And with this being a very special year for the walk, some lucky families will receive a special memento as they celebrate the momentous occasion.

“This is our 20th production, very proud of it, making it 20 years and also, as an incentive we are giving out ornaments this year for the first 50 families, one ornament per family for all three nights, so that’ll be a nice thing,” Bethlehem Walk President Troy Blackford said.



They’ll also be holding a ceremony prior to the start of the walk on Saturday, honoring the man who brought the walk to Chandlersville two decades ago.

In addition to the walk, pastors will be in attendance for those who may need someone to talk to as the holiday season begins.



“If there is anybody that comes that is just struggling, I mean this world is just an ugly place and it’s getting uglier and uglier, a lot of people are struggling with different things, so we do have pastors here if there’s a prayer request that they could come to,” Blackford added.



The Bethlehem Walk will take place outside, whatever the weather, from rain or shine to snow or sleet, so you’ll want to be sure to check the forecast and dress accordingly.

All are welcome and encouraged to join in the experience, just meet at Chandlersville United Methodist Church, located at 9105 Chandlersville Rd, for entry into the event.