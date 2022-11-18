Zanesville Jaycees C-Day



ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Salvation Army and the Zanesville Jaycees are gearing up for the annual C-Day Pickup.

Donations of gently used toys, clothing, and household items, along with non-perishable food items will be accepted and picked up this Saturday November 19th from 9 AM until 12 PM.



Sponsored by the Zanesville Jaycees for over 50 years, the day, originally called canister day, serves as a way to get rid of your unwanted or unused items and support those in need this holiday season.

Members of the Jaycees will be taking calls, picking up donations from residents throughout Muskingun County and dropping truckloads off to the Zanesville Salvation Army.

“This time of year, the Salvation Army is really low on supplies. So this replenishes a lot of the supplies that they need in order to get local families through the holiday season, so it’s a really important project we do, year after year after year and there are no signs of stopping anytime soon,” Zanesville Jaycees president-elect Mike Walton said.



No furniture or perishable food items will be accepted during the pick-ups and they do prefer items be places on your porch if possible.

All you have to do is make a call, it’s a quick, easy, and selfless way to give back and continue the Jaycees’ mission as we head into the holidays.



“This is, like I said, one of the longest traditions that our club has. The Zanesville Jaycees, we just want to give back to the community as much as we possibly can. So it’s actually what we’re all about. We are a non-profit organization, everything we make, we do give back to the community,” Walton added.



If you have items you would like to donate, all you have to do is call (740)-453-7889 this Saturday and provide your name and address to a Jaycees member so they can send someone out to collect your item or items.

You can also call that number if you have any questions about donating or C-Day.