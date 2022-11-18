South Zanesville ‘A Storybook Christmas Parade’ This Sunday



ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’re looking for some festive fun this weekend, head out to South Zanesville for their annual Christmas parade.

The parade, themed ‘A Storybook Christmas,’ will start its roughly 2 and a half mile route down Maysville Pike at 2 PM.



All westbound lanes of US Route 22, from Clay Street to just past Pinkerton Lane will be shut down prior to and for the entire duration of the parade, with only eastbound access to shops and restaurants in the area.

Community members are encouracged to bundle up, come out, and line the route, and if you get there early enough you might just get a sneak peek of Santa himself!



“There are a lot of sponsors and participants that put on a lot of hard work to put this parade together . So, it’s really good to promote local businesses, there’s a lot of local businesses that participate in the parade, so you know, you know, from a standpoint of community service and giving back to the community it’s a really good thing,” Eric Waltemire said.



It is reccomended you get out along the route early to claim your spot, with best viewing opportunities along the west sides of the Maysville Pike,

Hundreds of floats, performers, and participants from local businesses throughout the community will take part in the annual parade, tossing candy to the kids in attendance as well for a day of family fun and togetherness.



“It’s just an honor to be a part of that and to do something for the community.

I just hope the community comes out and supports it and look forward to it being another successful year for the parade,” he said



Maysville Pike westbound will be closed to traffic starting between 12 and 12:30 Sunday afternoon, with the parade running from 2 to 3 PM, starting at Sheetz and ending at Maxwell’s Drive-In and Pizzeria.

Families will also be able to visit Santa after the parade at his house at Riesbecks on June Parkway.