Louisiana secures 94-88 victory over Louisiana Tech

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Terence Lewis II scored 23 points as Louisiana beat Louisiana Tech 94-88 on Thursday.

Lewis had 12 rebounds and three steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns (4-0). Jordan Brown scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line, and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Greg Williams Jr. shot 4 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points. Kentrell Garnett hit four 3s and scored 16 points.

Cobe Williams led the Bulldogs (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Isaiah Crawford added 18 points and four steals for Louisiana Tech.

