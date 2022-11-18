Flyers bring 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Canadiens

Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers aim to end a five-game slide with a victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal is 8-7-1 overall and 5-4-0 at home. The Canadiens have a -6 scoring differential, with 47 total goals scored and 53 allowed.

Philadelphia has a 3-4-2 record on the road and a 7-6-3 record overall. The Flyers have given up 48 goals while scoring 41 for a -7 scoring differential.

The teams square off Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Flyers won 6-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has scored nine goals with seven assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Travis Konecny has seven goals and 12 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Flyers: 2-5-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Joel Armia: day to day (upper-body), Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.