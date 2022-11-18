Early Morning House Fire Displaces Two



ZANESVILLE, Oh – A fire displaced two men early this morning.

Crews with the Zanesville Fire Department were dispatched to a home at 647 Whipple Street around 5:47 AM.



Upon arrival on scene, they found fire in the ceiling, believed to have originated from a wood burner.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the blaze, however the home has been determined to be a total loss.



“It made it through the roof a little bit. It ran up the rafters and into the roofing system.

That’s one thing you know, that you definitely need to check. You know, we talk about space heaters, we talk about wood burners, about making sure those are cleaned out,” Zanesville Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Hobson said.



No injuries were reported to either men in the home, who were able to escape on their own, or to responding emergency crews.

The men displaced are temporarily at a hotel and receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.