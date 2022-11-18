Cubs claim INF Rylan Bannon off waivers from Braves

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs claimed infielder Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Bannon made his big league debut this year, appearing in four games with Baltimore and one with the Braves. He went 2 for 14 with five strikeouts.

The 26-year-old Bannon, a native of nearby Joliet, Illinois, was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth round of the 2017 amateur draft. He was part of the July 2018 trade that sent infielder Manny Machado to Los Angeles.

Bannon also hit .249 with 13 homers and 77 RBIs for two Triple-A teams this year. He made 68 starts at third base, 23 as designated hitter and eight at second base.

The move gives Chicago 39 players on its 40-man roster.

