Pet of the Week: Meet Daisy May  

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is as sweet as her name is… Daisy May is a three year old Beagle Mix who would make a good family pet. She loves kids and cats and has a playful energy.

Administrative Assistant to the Executive Director Jenna Kinney discussed about what she likes doing for fun.

“She’s very playful right now so any toys or other friends she’ll get along with. She likes her walks, today she has her little sweater on from her walk this morning, she’s a cuddler too, a good lapdog but also like I said playful as well.”

Kinney also spoke about how you can adopt Daisy May or another animal that would make a great addition to your home.

“If you are interested in Daisy May or any of the other animals on our website, including cats, you can pick up an application, it’ll take a few days for us to get it approved. Once it is approved, we’ll set you up for a meet and greet to come in with the family and other pets and see if you are a good fit for that pet.”

You can contact the Animal Shelter through their website at animalsheltersociety.org or give them a call at (740)-452-1077.