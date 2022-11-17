MVL FOOTBALL AWARDS ANNOUNCED

Good evening sports fans and welcome in. The Muskingum Valley League awards for the 2022 football season were released.
Sheridan
Reid Packer
Alex Poirier
Hunter Zizek
Andrew Holden
AJ Winders
Cole Davis
Tri-Valley
Hansel Holmes
Aaron Frueh
Ethan Helms
Ashton Sensibaugh
Max Lyall
Maysville
Hayden Jarrett
Wesley Armstead
Alex Bobb
Trenton Pitts
Coen Fink
Philo
Drew Lincicome
Cade Searls
Mason Thomas
Zack Savage
Talon Preston
John Glenn
Nathan Walker
Ethan Derwatcher
Gunner Fox
Cameron Barnhouse
River View
Jamal Watts
Brady Winner
Cruz Mobley
Mason Giffin
MVL MAJOR AWARDS
QB of the year: Max Lyall
OL of the year: Hunter Zizek
Runningback of the year: Hayden Jarrett and Jamal Watts
Receiver of the year: Ashton Sensibaugh
DL of the year: Aaron Frueh
DB of the year: Reid Packer
Linebacker of the year: Alex Poirier
SMALL SCHOOL ALL MVL
New Lexington
Hunter Rose
Lukas Ratliff
Tatem Toth
Michael Vernon
Zack Robinson
Zane Pletcher
West Muskingum
Ty Shawger
Rashid Sesay
Slater Sampsel
Jacob Anton
Kamarin Foraker
Morgan
Wade Pauley
Carson Copeland
Kole Searl
Logan Niceswanger
Seth Miller
Coshocton
Cadin Whiteus
Michael Walters
Antwone Johns
Ellzye Smith
Meadowbrook
Evan Dyer
Nick Norman
Justice Huey
Bailey Khune
Crooksville
Daniel Chapman
Corbyn Browning
SMALL SCHOOL MAJOR AWARDS
QB of the year: Lukas Ratliff
OL of the year: Wade Pauley
RB of the year: Hunter Rose
WR of the year: Tatem Toth
DL of the year: Michael Vernon
DB of the year: Jake Anton
LB of the year: Ty Shawger