MVL FOOTBALL AWARDS ANNOUNCED

Good evening sports fans and welcome in. The Muskingum Valley League awards for the 2022 football season were released.

Sheridan

Reid Packer
Alex Poirier
Hunter Zizek
Andrew Holden
AJ Winders
Cole Davis

Tri-Valley

Hansel Holmes
Aaron Frueh
Ethan Helms
Ashton Sensibaugh
Max Lyall

Maysville

Hayden Jarrett
Wesley Armstead
Alex Bobb
Trenton Pitts
Coen Fink

Philo

Drew Lincicome
Cade Searls
Mason Thomas
Zack Savage
Talon Preston

John Glenn

Nathan Walker
Ethan Derwatcher
Gunner Fox
Cameron Barnhouse

River View

Jamal Watts
Brady Winner
Cruz Mobley
Mason Giffin

MVL MAJOR AWARDS

QB of the year: Max Lyall
OL of the year: Hunter Zizek
Runningback of the year: Hayden Jarrett and Jamal Watts
Receiver of the year: Ashton Sensibaugh
DL of the year: Aaron Frueh
DB of the year: Reid Packer
Linebacker of the year: Alex Poirier

SMALL SCHOOL ALL MVL

New Lexington

Hunter Rose
Lukas Ratliff
Tatem Toth
Michael Vernon
Zack Robinson
Zane Pletcher

West Muskingum

Ty Shawger
Rashid Sesay
Slater Sampsel
Jacob Anton
Kamarin Foraker

Morgan

Wade Pauley
Carson Copeland
Kole Searl
Logan Niceswanger
Seth Miller

Coshocton

Cadin Whiteus
Michael Walters
Antwone Johns
Ellzye Smith

Meadowbrook

Evan Dyer
Nick Norman
Justice Huey
Bailey Khune

Crooksville

Daniel Chapman
Corbyn Browning

SMALL SCHOOL MAJOR AWARDS

QB of the year: Lukas Ratliff
OL of the year: Wade Pauley
RB of the year: Hunter Rose
WR of the year: Tatem Toth
DL of the year: Michael Vernon
DB of the year: Jake Anton
LB of the year: Ty Shawger

