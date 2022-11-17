Council Approves City Park Cameras Ordinance

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Over the past few years the City of Zanesville has experienced vandalism across its public parks and the city council recently passed an ordinance to put out a bid for the installation of security cameras to combat the issue.

Zanesville Mayor Don Mason spoke about the need for the ordinance and explained how it will benefit the public.

“A lot of times equipment and for whatever reason, portajohns would be vandalized,” Mason said. “So the city started putting cameras in at Zane’s Landing and at Putnam Hill last year to test out whether we could keep our parks safer by having some cameras and putting signs up that says you’re under surveillance.’”

The city found success with the camera installations and will expand the surveillance to Keen Street, Chaps Run, Merrick Parks to help prevent crime and improve safety.

“We’ve had a company come in and study, to determine exactly where to put the various cameras in,” Mason said. “Because I want children to have a great playground experience when they’re using our parks. I think parents want to know that their children are going to be safe and this is just another way we can provide that.”

The ordinance allowed for $150,000 and will take effect next month. Police dispatchers will monitor the cameras for immediate dispatch when action is needed.