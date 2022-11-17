Certus Healthcare makes donation to Christ’s Table

ZANESVILLE, OH- With Thanksgiving around the corner, people are getting ready to cook some turkey’s and be with their families.

Today Certus Healthcare donated turkeys, hams, pies and stuffing to Christ’s Table to help the organization to feed those in need. Regional Director of Business Development Crystal M. Brandfass discussed about how Certus who provides skilled nursing, rehabilitation and long-term care knows the importance of the work Christ’s Table does every day.

“Christ’s Table is really important to our community, not only do they help feed our homeless population but they also deliver about 300 meals to homebound seniors in the community every day.”

Brandfass also wants to make sure those who are homebound seniors still have a great meal and don’t spend Thanksgiving without a turkey.

“Unfortunately, a lot of our homebound seniors, a lot of our homebound community don’t have the ability to get out and get a great meal on Thanksgiving. So, with Christ’s Table in conjunction with our donation and the donation of other people, they really have that great holiday meal which is super important to us.”

At least 130 people will get an amazing Thanksgiving meal thanks to both Christ’s Table and Certus Healthcare.