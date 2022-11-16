Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Hebron 47, South Beloit 38

Annawan 63, Sterling Newman 23

Aurora Central Catholic 61, LaSalle-Peru 26

Bureau Valley 43, Henry 17

Chicago Ag Science 46, Chicago Little Village 16

Christopher 49, Murphysboro 19

Coal City 43, Morris 37

De La Salle 69, Proviso East 39

DePaul College Prep 51, Addison Trail 25

Dixon 67, Mendota 10

Dundee-Crown 46, Streamwood 12

Dyett 40, Chicago (Ogden International) 22

Freeport (Aquin) 63, Polo 43

Galena 64, Warren 21

Glenbard South 55, Oswego 32

Havana 35, Illini West (Carthage) 24

Highland Park 56, Grant 26

Huntley 50, Rockford Boylan 38

Joliet West 37, Lincoln Way Central 32

Juarez 42, Woodlawn 23

Kankakee (McNamara) 50, Armstrong 20

Kankakee 41, Hillcrest 27

Lake Zurich 52, Hampshire 36

LeRoy 45, Colfax Ridgeview 28

Lincoln Way West 62, Joliet Central 32

Macon Meridian 49, Okaw Valley 37

Marengo 53, Belvidere North 18

Marissa/Coulterville 22, Valmeyer 13

Monmouth-Roseville 66, Aledo (Mercer County) 21

Morgan Park 54, Southland 23

Morgan Park Academy 54, Josephinum 19

Normal West 48, Normal University 19

Northside Prep 49, Mather 16

Oak Lawn Richards 46, Harvey Thornton 36

Oregon 53, Richmond-Burton 30

Palatine 50, South Elgin 41

Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 47, Roanoke-Benson 40

Piasa Southwestern 49, North Greene 28

Plainfield Central 54, Reed-Custer 21

River Forest Trinity 52, Taft 34

Rock Island Alleman 37, Pleasant Plains 29

Rockford Christian 58, St. Edward 30

Rockford Guilford 67, Rochelle 29

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 51, Cairo 42

St. Charles North 63, Kaneland 29

Sullivan 49, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 19

Thornton Fractional South 71, Payton 44

Tinley Park 68, Steinmetz 3

Waterloo Gibault 54, Metro-East Lutheran 34

Burlington Central Tournament=

Prairie Ridge 37, Larkin 30

Dundee Crown Tournament=

Hononegah 46, St. Viator 38

Geneseo Tournament=

Geneseo 43, Rock Falls 32

Mundelein Tournament=

Glenbrook South 62, Wheeling 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chester vs. Trico, ccd.

