Straker Foundation Announces Fall 2022 Grants



ZANESVILLE, Oh – Several local agencies and community organizations received grants from the Straker Foundation.

Out of nearly 600 thosuand dollars in requests for their fall program, the foundation awarded a total of 200 thousand dollars in 3 different categories of grants.



This includes five small capital requests, five project/program funding grants, and several emergency fund grants.

All funding awarded goes towards support of resources and improvements throughout the community, like installation of automatic restroom doors at the senior center, carrying on the Straker Family’s missions and values.



“Mr. and Mrs. Straker started this foundation in 1994 and I don’t think at the time they had any idea of the resources that we would have in 2022. So, I think for the Straker family, who were invested in giving back to the community that gave to them, this is an honor and a privilege,” Straker Foundation Program Director Pam Kirst said.



Among those awarded the grant money is Muskuingum Soil and Water in support of the Marshall Greens Community Garden, as well as the Muskingum County Family Dependency Court for unexpected expenses like car repairs and other nessecities for those they serve.

Both organizations are grateful to recieve the grants and say the additional funds will greatly impact them and the communities they serve.



“It means everything to us and to our participants in our program to be able to have these funds to help them in their everyday life of sobriety,” Director of Family Dependency Court Peggi Cater said.

“We really want to increase the amount of produce that we’re able to donate to local food pantries. Our goal is to triple actually our production from this year and we think we can do that,” Muskingum Soil and Water Administrator Lisa Crock said.



For more information on the grants and recipients, visit https://www.strakerfoundation.org/News-Updates/Fall-2022-Grants/

You can also visit the Soil and Water and Family Dependency Court websites for more information.