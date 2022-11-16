Port Authority Reports Progress

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority is an organization that meets regularly to improve the business climate across the county. Port Authority Director Matt Abbott discussed some of the updates that were announced concerning businesses that are locating to Muskingum County and providing a solid infrastructure to support them

“And you know looking at those investments we have to take a look at the infrastructure that we have that surrounds it,” Abbott said. “The infrastructure that we have is very adequate to house these businesses and companies that are coming, but we’re always looking for that top notch enhancement.”

Infrastructure is a term that covers multiple applications from transportation and utilities to communications.

“Today we accepted a couple of awards from ODOT Jobs and Commerce as well as the Ohio Department of Development’s 629 program for some road improvements near the National Road Business Park that will enhance traffic flow in and out of the business park as well as current traffic flow that exists in some troubled areas at that Airport Exit,” Abbott said.

The port authority follows current business trends to gauge business climates now and to forecast what they may be looking for in the future. The organization recently signed a letter of intent with a company that will build speculative buildings to fill a need for companies that prefer to move into existing structures.