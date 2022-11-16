No. 19 Maryland women beat Davidson 70-52

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 19 points with six assists and four steals, Abby Meyers added 14 points and No. 19 Maryland beat Davidson 70-52 on Wednesday.

Maryland’s defense held Davidson to 38.2% shooting and forced 30 turnovers it used to score 16 points. Shyanne Sellers had five of the Terrapins 18 steals to go with her 11 points.

Faith Masonius added 12 points and Brinae Alexander grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds for Maryland (3-1). Meyers, a transfer from Princeton, crossed the 1,000-point threshold for her career.

Maryland used an 8-0 run and a three-minute scoring drought by Davidson in the second quarter to push its lead to 29-19 at halftime. Miller had 10 points at the break. The Terps stretched their lead to 17 in the third quarter after Davidson went without a field goal for over six minutes.

Elle Sutphin had 12 points and eight rebounds for Davidson (1-2), which also lost to Duke 60-37 on Saturday. Mallorie Haines also scored 12 and Suzi-Rose Deegan added 10 points.

Maryland heads into a showdown with No. 17 Baylor on Sunday.

