ZANESVILLE, Oh – Nothing stacks up to a day filled with all you can eat pancakes.

And if you were in or around Zanesville, today was the big day, the annual Community Pancake Day at Secrest Auditorium.



Sponsored by the South Zanesville Fire Department and working wonder women, anyone and everyone was welcome from 6 am until 7 pm for as many pancakes as they could eat and sizzling hot sausage, all in support of the community.

And plenty showed up, whether it was for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or even dinner, many taking time to visit friends and family while enjoying the sweet treat, for some, the day has become a longstanding tradition.





We’ve got three mothers here, some friends that we haven’t seen for over 40 years and it’s just a great place to gather and see a lot of people,” Carol Fraunfelter said.



It brings the community together and you get out and you look forward to it. I don’t eat pancakes everyday so it’s kind of once in a great while experience for me,” Kristin Sanders said.





My dad’s been dead about 20 years and we started coming with him, I’ll bet it’s been 30 years we’ve been coming down here. It’s kind of a tradition for us. It’s our tradition,” Donna and Dale Ackerman said.



Residents from across the area were able to enjoy the day which serves as a way to bring the community as a whole togther while benefitting community agencies like the animal shelter society and carr center.

And those who came out were more than happy to lend their support and enjoy reconnecting with people throughout the area.



“It gets everybody out and together and it’s supporting good causes. So the the monies goes to good causes for all of our people here in the community and I like that,” Kristin Sanders said.

“So many things are not going on as they have in the past and this is something that people remember, come out to support the community,” Michelle Hague said.



We’re just here to have a great time. Feed people great pancakes, sausage, let people talk together, old young, and get new people coming in. It’s just a great time for the community,” South Zanesville Fire Chief Russell Taylor said.



Attendees could also purchase 50/50 raffle tickets at the event for the chance to win a tv.

More information about the Working Wonder Women and all pancake day supports can be found on their Facebook page, Working Wonder Women,