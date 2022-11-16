Bruins take winning streak into home matchup against the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins aim to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.

Boston has gone 9-0-0 in home games and 14-2-0 overall. The Bruins have a 3-1-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Philadelphia has a 3-3-2 record on the road and a 7-6-2 record overall. The Flyers are sixth in league play serving 12.9 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Bruins won the previous matchup 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hampus Lindholm has four goals and 13 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Travis Konecny has six goals and 11 assists for the Flyers. Kevin Hayes has scored three goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Jeremy Swayman: out (undisclosed), Derek Forbort: out (upper-body), Matthew Filipe: out (undisclosed).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.