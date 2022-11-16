Updated on Wednesday, November 16 Morning:

Today: Few Snow Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. High 37°

Tonight: Few Snow Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cold. Low 26°

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Dry and Cool. High 36°

DISCUSSION:

We will be in the upper thirties for Wednesday, still under mostly cloudy skies. Only a slight chance for precipitation will be with us on Wednesday.

Snow will be more likely for your Wednesday overnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. We will fall well below the freezing point, but lows dropping into the mid to upper twenties!

We will dry up a bit for Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs dropping into the mid to upper thirties.

Temperatures will continue to drop to round out the work week and into the weekend. Highs will be near thirty for Friday and into the start of the weekend on Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday, and decrease to partly cloudy on Saturday.

Skies will be mostly sunny for Sunday into Monday to start off the new work week. Temperatures will remain in the lower thirties for Sunday, and will jump to the mid to upper thirties on Monday.

Much warmer for your Tuesday as highs will be back into the lower forties. Skies will remain mostly sunny.

Have a Great Wednesday!!

