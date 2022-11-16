7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Updated on Wednesday, November 16 Morning:

Today: Few Snow Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. High 37°

Tonight: Few Snow Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cold. Low 26°

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Dry and Cool. High 36°

DISCUSSION:   

We will be in the upper thirties for Wednesday, still under mostly cloudy skies. Only a slight chance for precipitation will be with us on Wednesday.

Snow will be more likely for your Wednesday overnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. We will fall well below the freezing point, but lows dropping into the mid to upper twenties!

We will dry up a bit for Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs dropping into the mid to upper thirties.

Temperatures will continue to drop to round out the work week and into the weekend. Highs will be near thirty for Friday and into the start of the weekend on Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday, and decrease to partly cloudy on Saturday.

Skies will be mostly sunny for Sunday into Monday to start off the new work week. Temperatures will remain in the lower thirties for Sunday, and will jump to the mid to upper thirties on Monday.

Much warmer for your Tuesday as highs will be back into the lower forties. Skies will remain mostly sunny.

Have a Great Wednesday!!

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!