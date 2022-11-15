Welcome Home Art Exhibit at Union Square in Dresden

DRESDEN, OH- A new Art Exhibit will welcome the community in to take in numerous creative and magnificient art pieces.

The “Welcome Home” Art Exhibit opens this week at Dresden Union Square. 27 pieces of art will be up for judging by Yan Sun from Muskingum University and Lisa Crook an Executive Director of Art Exhibit Showcases in Louisville. Owner of the Art Exhibit Lurenda Hayes said that the art on display is presented by some of the artists that were left without a studio space following the Masonic Temple fire.

“Lepi Real Estate offered us a place for six months with no rent and we decided to come up here. We wanted people to come in and see this beautiful building and what it has to offer to the community.”

Artist Resident Jennifer Johnson Baker discussed about how there’ll be seven prizes given out for the top artwork including best in show, photography and honorable mentions. the art show coincides with the annual ladies night out that Dresden holds each fall.

“We’re inviting the public from Zanesville and all of the surrounding counties to come and see their local artists because we have some fine artists in this county and in the surrounding counties. We have people in Newark, we have people in Perry County, so there is a variety of art to see and this is just an extension of what is happening in Zanesville with ZAAP, the Zanesville Appalachian Art Project and the Art Colony of Zanesville.”

The Welcome Home Art Exhibit will take place at Union Square at 701 Union Street in Dresden on Saturday from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm. There is no entry fee to enjoy the art.