UT Arlington rolls to 100-59 victory over Hardin-Simmons

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Walker and Marion Humphrey both scored 17 points as UT Arlington beat Hardin-Simmons 100-59 on Tuesday night.

Walker also contributed eight rebounds for the Mavericks (2-1). Humphrey added five rebounds. Shemar Wilson recorded 12 points.

Steven Quinn finished with 12 points for the Cowboys. Will Bartoszek added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists for Hardin-Simmons. Jared Bomer also had nine points and three blocks.

NEXT UP

UT Arlington hosts Nevada in its next matchup on Friday.

