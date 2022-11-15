Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 54, Monmouth United 38
Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 25, Kelvyn Park 0
Dunlap 40, United Township High School 30
East Alton-Wood River 48, Madison 5
Eisenhower 70, Mt. Zion 39
Galesburg 55, Bartonville (Limestone) 45
Hinsdale Central 56, Metea Valley 45
Juarez 39, Holy Trinity 38
Lake View 28, CICS-Northtown 15
Lewistown 49, Astoria/VIT Co-op 37
Lincoln 49, Rochester 29
Lisle (Benet Academy) 56, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 49
Machesney Park Harlem 38, Grayslake Central 28
Orion 37, Rockridge 25
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Gilman Iroquois West 26
Peoria Notre Dame 78, Pontiac 20
Prospect 69, Oswego East 37
Reed-Custer 33, Wilmington 23
Schurz 49, North Shore Country Day 17
Staunton 65, Trenton Wesclin 31
Stevenson 49, Fenwick 28
Sullivan 64, Maroa-Forsyth 60
Teutopolis 60, Mount Vernon 55
Thornton Fractional South 58, Oak Lawn Community 38
Union (Dugger), Ind. 32, Red Hill 25
Hoffman Estates Tournament=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 48, Hoffman Estates 34
Lexington Tournament=
Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 51, Colfax Ridgeview 37
Mundelein Tournament=
Grayslake North 57, Grant 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/