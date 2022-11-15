Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 54, Monmouth United 38

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 25, Kelvyn Park 0

Dunlap 40, United Township High School 30

East Alton-Wood River 48, Madison 5

Eisenhower 70, Mt. Zion 39

Galesburg 55, Bartonville (Limestone) 45

Hinsdale Central 56, Metea Valley 45

Juarez 39, Holy Trinity 38

Lake View 28, CICS-Northtown 15

Lewistown 49, Astoria/VIT Co-op 37

Lincoln 49, Rochester 29

Lisle (Benet Academy) 56, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 49

Machesney Park Harlem 38, Grayslake Central 28

Orion 37, Rockridge 25

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Gilman Iroquois West 26

Peoria Notre Dame 78, Pontiac 20

Prospect 69, Oswego East 37

Reed-Custer 33, Wilmington 23

Schurz 49, North Shore Country Day 17

Staunton 65, Trenton Wesclin 31

Stevenson 49, Fenwick 28

Sullivan 64, Maroa-Forsyth 60

Teutopolis 60, Mount Vernon 55

Thornton Fractional South 58, Oak Lawn Community 38

Union (Dugger), Ind. 32, Red Hill 25

Hoffman Estates Tournament=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 48, Hoffman Estates 34

Lexington Tournament=

Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 51, Colfax Ridgeview 37

Mundelein Tournament=

Grayslake North 57, Grant 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

