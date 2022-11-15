The Working Wonder Women and the South Zanesville Fire Department Are Getting Ready for Pancake Day

DUNCAN FALLS, OH- The time for eating delicious pancakes is almost here.

The Working Wonder Women and the South Zanesville Fire Department are taking care of their last to do items before the big day….which included a trip to Campbell’s Grocery Store. There they needed over three thousand half pints of milk, sixty gallons of orange juice and a whole lot of butter. Director of Community Engagement for Habitat for Humanity Melissa Best spoke about how Pancake Day has become a tradition to the families here in Zanesville.

“I think a lot of people have been coming to Pancake Day since they were little and now, they grow up. This has been a tradition in many many families, so were really excited to see those people come back and enjoy pancakes. We’re also excited to see families starting new traditions by coming now, so it’s going to be a great day, full of community, pancakes, sausage and a lot of fun, we hope to see everybody there.”

South Zanesville Fire Chief Russel Taylor said that the money from the event will go to six different non-profits and the South Zanesville Fire Department…organizations that support the community’s needs.

“Pancake Day benefits the community because there are seven organizations that come together and this money will be split evenly seven ways and each organization has different things to do this time of year and that money will be used for that.”

Pancake Day will take place at Secrest Auditorium and will start from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm on Wednesday. If you didn’t buy your tickets in advance they will have tickets available at the door for $10.