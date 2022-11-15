Monday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press11

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annawan 50, Rock Falls 41

Arcola 45, Fithian Oakwood 31

Athens 49, Pawnee 17

Aurora Central Catholic 52, Sandwich 23

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 67, Farina South Central 47

Benton 71, Marion 54

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 49, Reavis 46

Bloomington Central Catholic 46, Bloomington 40

Blue Ridge 36, Donovan 34

Breese Central 61, Hillsboro 40

Brimfield 44, Princeville 24

Burlington Central 59, Marengo 45

Chicago-University 37, Mather 15

Christopher 55, Salem 24

Clemente 36, Juarez 21

Clinton 36, Stanford Olympia 35

Columbia 40, Alton Marquette 30

DeKalb 60, Belvidere North 31

Dixon 44, Machesney Park Harlem 40

Englewood STEM 64, Woodlawn 7

Eureka 44, Decatur St. Teresa 42

Fairbury Prairie Central 68, East Peoria 45

Fieldcrest 62, Dwight 20

Fremd 52, Lake Zurich 44

Geneva 66, Sycamore 52

Glenbrook South 57, Highland Park 33

Granite City 59, Madison 26

Hinsdale South 49, Oswego 45

Homewood-Flossmoor 56, Crete-Monee 21

Illini Central 47, Springfield Lutheran 29

Illini West (Carthage) 27, Illini Bluffs 25

Johnsburg 49, Westlake 34

Joliet Central 49, Minooka 41

Joliet West 43, Joliet Catholic 40

Kaneland 48, Larkin 31

Kankakee Trinity Academy 29, Illinois Lutheran 19

Kelly 44, Chicago CICS-Longwood 30

Lake Forest 47, Antioch 14

Lanark Eastland 46, Lena-Winslow 33

Lincoln Way West 61, Providence 58

Manteno 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 30

Maroa-Forsyth 49, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 35

Metro-East Lutheran 47, Valmeyer 27

Monmouth-Roseville 52, Galva 20

Mounds Meridian 64, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 16

N. Posey, Ind. 65, Carmi White County 31

Neoga 53, Moweaqua Central A&M 40

Newark 53, Plano 23

Orangeville 49, Morrison 26

Orion 53, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 43

Oswego East 59, Downers South 58

Ottawa Marquette 60, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 45

PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 48, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41

Palatine 54, Buffalo Grove 31

Palestine 51, Union (Dugger), Ind. 35

Paris 50, Rantoul 21

Peoria Heights (Quest) 54, LeRoy 51

Pinckneyville 81, Cairo 23

Plainfield Central 65, Wilmington 21

Pleasant Plains 31, Macomb 16

Pope County 62, Shawnee 21

Prospect 72, Marist 58

Raymond Lincolnwood 41, Bunker Hill 21

Reed-Custer 48, Grant Park 34

Roanoke-Benson 41, Lexington 31

Robinson 45, Dieterich 40

Sandburg 77, Rich Township 21

Seneca 37, Herscher 26

Serena 49, Hall 37

Sherrard 49, Knoxville 36

South County 49, Piasa Southwestern 20

St. Bede 48, Midland 41

Staunton 61, Greenfield-Northwestern 28

Thornwood 54, Stagg 38

Vernon Hills 45, Niles West 32

Warren 54, East Dubuque 48

Waterloo 60, Belleville East 34

West Chicago 43, Earlville 27

Westmont 51, Lisle 47

Willows 50, Mooseheart 25

Woodlawn 55, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 29

Woodstock Marian 44, Cary-Grove 40

York 78, St. Charles East 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

