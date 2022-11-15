Juveniles Arrested after Threats

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs343

Newark Police said they’ve made an arrest in a Sunday night incident.

Authorities said it was reported that two male juveniles were making threats to shoot a patron of a McDonald’s in Newark. The passenger had a ski mask on. The victim reported the make, model and license plate of the vehicle. Newark Officers said they located the vehicle leaving the scene and made a traffic stop.

During the investigation the passenger was found in possession of marijuana, scales, baggies and ski mask. He also had a fannie pack containing lose 9mm ammo. A gun was recovered in the juvenile’s waistband under the fannie pack.

The juvenile driver and passenger were both taken into custody and turned over to the Licking County Juvenile Court.

Nichole Hannahs
