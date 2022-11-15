Juveniles Arrested after Threats

Newark Police said they’ve made an arrest in a Sunday night incident.

Authorities said it was reported that two male juveniles were making threats to shoot a patron of a McDonald’s in Newark. The passenger had a ski mask on. The victim reported the make, model and license plate of the vehicle. Newark Officers said they located the vehicle leaving the scene and made a traffic stop.

During the investigation the passenger was found in possession of marijuana, scales, baggies and ski mask. He also had a fannie pack containing lose 9mm ammo. A gun was recovered in the juvenile’s waistband under the fannie pack.

The juvenile driver and passenger were both taken into custody and turned over to the Licking County Juvenile Court.