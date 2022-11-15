Comstock Sworn in as Police Chief

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The City of Zanesville has a new Chief of Police, who was sworn in during Monday night’s council meeting. Captain Scott Comstock was promoted to fill the position vacated by Tony Coury back in July and looks forward to serving in his new role.

“It’s something that when you’ve spent a career doing this job, you know I never anticipated or really got into this planning to do that, I just kind of have arrived here,” Comstock said. “A lot of responsibility and you don’t want to let anybody down. You want to meet all of the goals, the expectations, keep the mission in focus. So I’m excited. I’ve had a lot of friends and family that have been supportive and proud of me for the accomplishments.”

Comstock has been with the Zanesville Police Department since 2002 and has been Captain since 2018. In that time he has worked closely with former Chief Coury and the mayor to gain perspective of the various roles within the department and the role the department fills within the community.

“I answer to the public safety director,” Comstock said. “And within the department we have the patrol bureau. We also have a full service jail so there’s the corrections division. We have the administrative, which also oversees our investigations and detective bureau and the support staff throughout the department. Zanesville is very unique in that you get the small town environment but there’s still big city opportunities here and I think we’ve got a lot of promise in front of us.”

Comstock recognizes there will be challenges ahead but has built strong connections with law enforcement throughout the state to share information and strategies that other departments employ as they face similar issues within their communities.