Clark scores 19, No. 8 UCLA rolls past Norfolk State 86-56

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark had 19 points and nine rebounds as eighth-ranked UCLA rolled to an 86-56 victory over Norfolk State on Monday night.

The Bruins (3-0) had six players score in double figures — including all five starters — and shot 57.1% from the field as they led throughout.

Kris Bankston scored 17 points and Gilbert Brown added 13 for Norfolk State, which lost to a top-10 team for the second straight game. The Spartans (2-2) fell 87-70 at No. 5 Baylor last Friday in a rematch of an NCAA Tournament matchup last March.

Clark made five 3-pointers as the Bruins were 11 of 25 from behind the arc.

Jaime Jaquez scored 12 points, Tyger Campbell, Amari Bailey and David Singleton had 11 apiece, and Adem Bona added 10.

The Bruins had a 46-33 halftime lead before breaking it wide open with a 23-4 run in the second half. Clark had six points on a pair of 3-pointers, while Bona added five and Bailey and Jaquez scored four apiece.

UCLA’s largest lead was 34 with less than six minutes remaining.

THE TAKEAWAY

Norfolk State: Joe Bryant Jr., who came into the game averaging 17.3 points, was held to four on 2-of-8 shooting from the floor.

UCLA: The Bruins have won their three games by an average of 23.3 points.

UP NEXT

Norfolk State: Plays at Monmouth on Thursday.

UCLA: Faces No. 19 Illinois in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas on Friday.

