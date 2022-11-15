Blues take on the Blackhawks on 3-game win streak

St. Louis Blues (5-8-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-5-3, fifth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Chicago Blackhawks trying to prolong a three-game win streak.

Chicago is 6-5-3 overall with a 0-2-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have a 5-1-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

St. Louis is 1-2-0 against the Central Division and 5-8-0 overall. The Blues have gone 3– in games decided by a single goal.

The teams match up Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Blues won 4-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Dickinson has scored four goals with three assists for the Blackhawks. Jonathan Toews has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Justin Faulk has three goals and eight assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 4.6 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blues: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Seth Jones: out (thumb), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder), Robert Bortuzzo: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.