Zanesville Trooper of the Year

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-– The Zanesville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has named Trooper Jordan Butler as its 2022 Trooper of the Year.

According to Sgt. Jeffrey Jirles, “Trooper Butler exemplifies what it means to be a State Trooper and a leader among his peers.”

Trooper Butler is a 2007 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. He furthered his education at Zane State College where he graduated in 2010 with two associate degrees, one in Police Science and the other in Correctional Science.

Trooper Butler joined the Patrol in 2011 as a member of the 151st Academy Class. He graduated in 2012 and was assigned to the Athens Post. In 2015, he transferred to the Zanesville Post and in 2016 was selected by his peers as Trooper of the Year. He is a member of the Patrol’s Mobile Field Force, active in recruitment, and excels in commercial motor vehicle enforcement.

On his time off, Trooper Butler enjoys watching Ohio State athletics, volunteering as a coach for his children’s sports teams, and working on his family’s farm. He is a member of the Hubbard Masonic Lodge in Adamsville and active in the community. Trooper Butler and his wife, Brittni, and their three children reside in Muskingum County.

