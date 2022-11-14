Toronto visits Pittsburgh in Eastern Conference play

Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs take the ice in Eastern Conference play.

Pittsburgh has a 6-6-3 record overall and a 3-1-1 record in home games. The Penguins have scored 54 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank eighth in NHL play.

Toronto has an 8-5-3 record overall and a 2-3-2 record on the road. The Maple Leafs are 7-1-3 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Penguins won 4-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has six goals and 10 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

John Tavares has eight goals and eight assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has two goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 2-6-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Pierre-Olivier Joseph: day to day (lower body).

Maple Leafs: Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.