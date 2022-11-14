Sabonis’ 26 points, 22 rebounds lead Kings over Warriors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis set season highs with 26 points with 22 rebounds, leading the Sacramento Kings over the Golden State Warriors 122-115 on Sunday night.

De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. They have have won six of their last eight after starting 0-4.

“It felt good,” Sabonis said. “Finally we finished the game and finished the quarter.”

Sabonis also had eight assists.

“Domas was a monster,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “He was a monster in the paint. He was a monster on the glass. You need games like that from your stars in order to get over the hump from time to time.”

Keegan Murray had 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Kevin Huerter made four 3s and scored 17 points and Malik Monk added 12 points off the bench for the Kings.

“We’re all bought in,” Murray said. “We know we can compete with any team in the league.”

Stephen Curry scored 27 points for the Warriors. He had 47 points on Monday in a 116-113 win against Sacramento.

Golden State remained winless on the road this season.

“It’s disappointing to be 0-7,” Curry said.

Andrew Wiggins had 26 points and Klay Thompson had 17 points with seven rebounds. Draymond Green added 11 assists, seven rebounds and six points.

“I thought they just outplayed us,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Give them credit. Sabonis dominated the game … Murray made some big shots and Fox got hot.”

This was the first night of a back-to-back for the Warriors. Kerr said earlier in the season that Thompson and Green are not playing on consecutive days because of past injuries.

Sacramento trailed by 15 late in the first quarter. The Warriors went on a 13-2 run in the fourth quarter and took a 111-109 lead with 5:11 left before the Kings scored 13 of the final 17 points.

Golden State won the first two matchups at home. The next and final game between these teams is on April 7 in Sacramento.

TIP-INS

Warriors: G Donte DiVincenzo returned to Sacramento to face the Kings and had five points and five rebounds. He was traded to the Kings from the Milwaukee Bucks at last season’s trade deadline and played 25 games with the team. DiVincenzo was limited to 16 minutes on Friday in his first game back from a left hamstring injury.

Kings: Sacramento debuted their city edition uniforms. … Sacramento came into Monday shooting 77.7% from the free throw line. They shot 12 of 19 on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host San Antonio on Monday.

Kings: Host Brooklyn on Tuesday.

