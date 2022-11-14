OSU GOALKEEPER AND ROSECRANS GRAD WINS B1G KEEPER OF THE YEAR

COLUMBUS, OH- Ohio State goalkeeper and Bishop Rosecrans graduate Keagan McLaughlin was named B1G goalkeeper of the year. McLaughlin started 12 of Ohio State’s 16 games and led the Big Ten with a 1.00 goals against average, four shutouts and a .774 save percentage. Bishop Rosecrans reached back-to-back state final four appearances during his junior and senior seasons as a team captain. He began his college career at the University of Notre Dame and transferred to OSU in 2021. He joins Chris Froschauer as the only Buckeyes to be named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year.
Dylan Kerns
Dylan Kerns was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He spent the last five years in the low-country of South Carolina near Hilton Head Island. Dylan is a graduate of the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University. At Full Sail he learned from various industry professionals including: Dan Patrick, Scott Van Pelt, Mike Tirico, and more on what it takes to be a great sports storyteller. A fun fact is that Dylan was an extra actor in the TV series The Girl From Plainville. In his free time Dylan enjoys stand up comedy, movies, golfing, and eating a lot of good food. He also keeps his music loud. If you see him in the community say hello!