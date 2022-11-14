Morgantown Man Killed in Accident

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Noble Township in Noble County.

The Patrol said 52-year-old Joseph Weeder of Morgantown, West Virginia was driving east on State Route 340 just before 10:30pm when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 340 and State Route 821.

The Patrol said Weeder crossed 821, left the roadway and struck the hillside. Officials said he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash.