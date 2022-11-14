Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 49, Reavis 46

Bloomington Central Catholic 46, Bloomington 40

Blue Ridge 36, Donovan 34

Englewood STEM 64, Woodlawn 7

Eureka 44, Decatur St. Teresa 42

Fieldcrest 62, Dwight 20

Illini West (Carthage) 27, Illini Bluffs 25

Joliet West 43, Joliet Catholic 40

Kelly 44, Chicago CICS-Longwood 30

Peoria Heights (Quest) 54, LeRoy 51

Pinckneyville 81, Cairo 23

Prospect 72, Marist 58

Thornwood 54, Stagg 38

West Chicago 43, Earlville 27

Westmont 51, Lisle 47

Willows 50, Mooseheart 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

