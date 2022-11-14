Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 49, Reavis 46
Bloomington Central Catholic 46, Bloomington 40
Blue Ridge 36, Donovan 34
Englewood STEM 64, Woodlawn 7
Eureka 44, Decatur St. Teresa 42
Fieldcrest 62, Dwight 20
Illini West (Carthage) 27, Illini Bluffs 25
Joliet West 43, Joliet Catholic 40
Kelly 44, Chicago CICS-Longwood 30
Peoria Heights (Quest) 54, LeRoy 51
Pinckneyville 81, Cairo 23
Prospect 72, Marist 58
Thornwood 54, Stagg 38
West Chicago 43, Earlville 27
Westmont 51, Lisle 47
Willows 50, Mooseheart 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/