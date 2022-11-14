Deer Causes Accident in Coshocton Co.

A deer caused an injury accident in Coshocton County Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said around 2:30pm they were called to the 16000 block of State Route 16 in Franklin Township.

When authorities arrived they found that 52-year-old Kina Morris of West Lafayette was traveling west on State Route 16 when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle.

The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger window.

Morris sustained minor injuries from the deer and was treated at the scene and released.

