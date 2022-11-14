Convicted Drug Dealer Sentenced

A Zanesville man convicted by jurors as a major drug dealer was sentenced by Judge Kelly Cottrill to up to three decades in prison for his crimes.

John “Tommy” Thompkins received a sentence of 26 to 30-and-a-half years in prison for drug trafficking.

The case against Thompkins was part of a broader investigation into his supplier, Rodriquez S. Hampton, 35, also of Zanesville. To catch Hampton, detectives closely surveilled Thompkins’ drug trafficking activity, and Thompkins’ actions ultimately led them to the larger target. Hampton pleaded guilty late last month and requested that the Court sentence him to 20 years in prison.

Thompkins will begin his sentence immediately, as well as forfeit cash and a vehicle he was using to sell drugs.