Cambridge Man Arrested in Prostitution Case

A Cambridge man is charged with promoting prostitution and obstructing justice.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said that 63-year-old Brent Preece was taken into custody after detectives from his office along with Special Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrested Preece after learning of his involvement with Sophie’s Relax Massage.

Officials said Preece was facilitating day to day operations at the business and paying for sexual services.

Preece is currently in county jail awaiting a hearing at the Cambridge Municipal Court.