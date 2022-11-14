Buckeye Country SuperFest Lineup Announced

Buckeye Country Superfest announced its lineup for 2023 with George Strait headlining the event at Ohio Stadium on May 27.

Appearing alongside the King of Country is Chris Stapleton, plus special guests, Grammy Award-winning band Little Big Town and rising star Warren Zeiders.

2023 marks the sixth year for Buckeye Country Superfest at Ohio Stadium following a record-setting attendance of over 63,000 fans in 2022.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. ET at BuckeyeCountrySuperfest.com . American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. ET through Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. ET.

“When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ‘til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement,” Strait shared exclusively with Billboard of the recent announcement.

“I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything. There’s nothing to compare it to,” added Stapleton. “So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around.”