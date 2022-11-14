2022 MVL VOLLEYBALL SEASON AWARDS

The 2022 Muskingum Valley League volleyball awards were announced for the big and small school divisions.
MVL VOLLEYBALL AWARDS YEAR: 2022 DIVISION: BIG PLAYER GRADE SCHOOL
Offensive Player of the year: Lexi Howe 12 Tri Valley, Jamisyn Stinson 11 Sheridan
Defensive player of the year: Cayla Shrimplin 12 River View
Player of the year: Kayla Dulgar 12 River View
Coach of the year: Mandy Fox Sheridan
All MVL First Team
Jamisyn Stinson* Sheridan 11
Lexi Howe* Tri Valley 12
Eva Dittmar* Tri Valley 11
Kayla Dulgar* River View 12
Cayla Shrimplin* River View 12
Lauren Blair John Glenn 10
Emma Briggs John Glenn 11
Alyssa Ward Sheridan 12
MVL VOLLEYBALL SMALL SCHOOL AWARDS
Offensive Player of the year: Jerilynn Koehler 12 New Lexington
Defensive player of the year: Miyah Davis 12 Coshocton
Player of the year: Camden Black 12 Meadowbrook
Coach of the year: Kelly Zehnder Meadowbrook
All MVL First Team
Camden Black* Meadowbrook 12
Ella Jefferis* Meadowbrook 12
Jerilynn Koehler* New Lexington 12
Jalynn West* Coshocton 12
Miyah Davis Coshocton 12
Lindsay Bryant Coshocton 12
Megan DeVillez Meadowbrook 12
Ashtyn Filkins Morgan 11
Lizzie Ellis New Lexington 12