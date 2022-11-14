2022 MVL VOLLEYBALL SEASON AWARDS

The 2022 Muskingum Valley League volleyball awards were announced for the big and small school divisions.

MVL VOLLEYBALL AWARDS YEAR: 2022 DIVISION: BIG PLAYER GRADE SCHOOL

Offensive Player of the year: Lexi Howe 12 Tri Valley, Jamisyn Stinson 11 Sheridan

Defensive player of the year: Cayla Shrimplin 12 River View

Player of the year: Kayla Dulgar 12 River View

Coach of the year: Mandy Fox Sheridan

All MVL First Team 

Jamisyn Stinson* Sheridan 11

Lexi Howe* Tri Valley 12

Eva Dittmar* Tri Valley 11

Kayla Dulgar* River View 12

Cayla Shrimplin* River View 12 

Lauren Blair John Glenn 10 

Emma Briggs John Glenn 11 

Alyssa Ward Sheridan 12

MVL VOLLEYBALL SMALL SCHOOL AWARDS

Offensive Player of the year: Jerilynn Koehler 12 New Lexington

Defensive player of the year: Miyah Davis 12 Coshocton

Player of the year: Camden Black 12 Meadowbrook

Coach of the year: Kelly Zehnder Meadowbrook

All MVL First Team

Camden Black* Meadowbrook 12 

Ella Jefferis* Meadowbrook 12 

Jerilynn Koehler* New Lexington 12 

Jalynn West* Coshocton 12 

Miyah Davis Coshocton 12 

Lindsay Bryant Coshocton 12 

Megan DeVillez Meadowbrook 12 

Ashtyn Filkins Morgan 11 

Lizzie Ellis New Lexington 12

