Sunday’s Time Schedule

Sunday, Nov. 13

NBA

Oklahoma City at New York, 12 p.m.

Memphis at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Utah at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, Germany, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

MEN’S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 11 Tennessee vs. Colorado, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 2 Stanford at Portland, 5 p.m.

No. 4 Iowa at Drake, 3 p.m.

No. 7 Louisville at Belmont, 5 p.m.

No. 10 NC State vs. Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Ohio St. at Boston College, 4 p.m.

No. 16 LSU vs. W. Carolina, 4 p.m.

No. 17 Maryland vs. Fordham, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Arizona vs. CS Northridge, 7 p.m.

Other Events GOLF

DP World Tour – Nedbank Golf Challenge

PGA – Cadence Bank Houston Open

PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Championship

LPGA – Pelican Women’s Championship

TENNIS

ATP – Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen, Milan, Italy

ATP – Nitto ATP Finals, Turin, Italy

WTA – LP Open By Ind, Colina, Chile

AUTO RACING

NHRA – Auto Club NHRA Finals, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona

Formula 1 – Brasilian Grand Prix, Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace