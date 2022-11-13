Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
IHSA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Class 8A=
Glenbard West 37, Maine South 34
Lincoln-Way East 35, Warren Township 14
Loyola 30, Lyons 17
York 24, Palatine 10
Class 7A=
Batavia 17, Yorkville 6
Chicago Mt. Carmel 48, Brother Rice 12
Lake Zurich 29, Pekin 27
St. Rita 28, St. Charles North 7
Class 6A=
East St. Louis 45, Crete-Monee 0
Lemont 14, Kenwood 0
Prairie Ridge 69, Machesney Park Harlem 28
St. Ignatius 31, Niles Notre Dame 6
Class 5A=
Morris 35, Mahomet-Seymour 14
Nazareth 29, Morgan Park 0
Peoria (H.S.) 36, Mascoutah 21
Sycamore 28, Sterling 0
Class 4A=
Providence 31, Richmond-Burton 14
Rochester 41, Carterville 28
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 51, Murphysboro 13
St. Francis 35, Rochelle 16
Class 3A=
Byron 32, Reed-Custer 27
IC Catholic 27, Princeton 20, OT
Tolono Unity 14, Fairbury Prairie Central 0
Williamsville 41, Stanford Olympia 21
Class 2A=
Decatur St. Teresa 37, Pana 12
Johnston City 42, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 32
Maroa-Forsyth 21, Rockridge 7
Tri-Valley 46, Knoxville 22
Class 1A=
Camp Point Central 24, Greenfield-Northwestern 12
Colfax Ridgeview 41, Tuscola 6
Forreston 20, Dakota 8
Lena-Winslow 52, Fulton 14
I8FA Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Amboy-LaMoille 54, Champaign St. Thomas More 22
Biggsville West Central 50, Polo 48
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/