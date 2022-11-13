Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press25

PREP FOOTBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Class 8A=

Glenbard West 37, Maine South 34

Lincoln-Way East 35, Warren Township 14

Loyola 30, Lyons 17

York 24, Palatine 10

Class 7A=

Batavia 17, Yorkville 6

Chicago Mt. Carmel 48, Brother Rice 12

Lake Zurich 29, Pekin 27

St. Rita 28, St. Charles North 7

Class 6A=

East St. Louis 45, Crete-Monee 0

Lemont 14, Kenwood 0

Prairie Ridge 69, Machesney Park Harlem 28

St. Ignatius 31, Niles Notre Dame 6

Class 5A=

Morris 35, Mahomet-Seymour 14

Nazareth 29, Morgan Park 0

Peoria (H.S.) 36, Mascoutah 21

Sycamore 28, Sterling 0

Class 4A=

Providence 31, Richmond-Burton 14

Rochester 41, Carterville 28

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 51, Murphysboro 13

St. Francis 35, Rochelle 16

Class 3A=

Byron 32, Reed-Custer 27

IC Catholic 27, Princeton 20, OT

Tolono Unity 14, Fairbury Prairie Central 0

Williamsville 41, Stanford Olympia 21

Class 2A=

Decatur St. Teresa 37, Pana 12

Johnston City 42, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 32

Maroa-Forsyth 21, Rockridge 7

Tri-Valley 46, Knoxville 22

Class 1A=

Camp Point Central 24, Greenfield-Northwestern 12

Colfax Ridgeview 41, Tuscola 6

Forreston 20, Dakota 8

Lena-Winslow 52, Fulton 14

I8FA Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Amboy-LaMoille 54, Champaign St. Thomas More 22

Biggsville West Central 50, Polo 48

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press